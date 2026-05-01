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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mellina Tenfiche: Colonial legacy continues to influence subsequent generations

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:01
    Mellina Tenfiche: Colonial legacy continues to influence subsequent generations

    The colonial legacy continues to influence international relations, social structures, and the status of minorities, Algerian representative Mellina Tenfiche said at the "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" forum in Baku, Report informs.

    She stated that contemporary international conflicts and the response of global institutions to them raise serious questions among young people in formerly colonized countries.

    Specifically, she pointed to the manifestations of "double standards" in the application of sanctions and approaches to various states.

    "Colonialism represents not only territorial expansion, but also a profound transformation of society, accompanied by the confiscation of resources, cultural and historical identity, and the establishment of relations of dominance," she noted.

    Tenfiche emphasized that the colonial system included physical violence, coercive measures, starvation and extermination of the population, as well as the formation of persistent notions of the "secondary" nature of colonized societies.

    According to her, such attitudes continue to influence subsequent generations, including their perceptions of identity, the body, and social roles.

    "Colonial processes also influenced interethnic relations and the formation of borders, which were created without regard for the actual social and cultural structure of regions," she added.

    Speaking about Algeria, Tenfiche noted the consequences of the French colonial period, including violence, the destruction of settlements, deportations, and repression, which led to profound social consequences.

    She also touched on relations between Algeria and France, emphasizing that the issue of the colonial past has yet to receive official recognition, even through an apology.

    Algeria Baku Initiative Group decolonization
    Mellina Tenfiş: Müstəmləkə mirası gələcək nəsillərə təsir etməyə davam edir
    Меллина Тенфиш: Колониальное наследие продолжает влиять на последующие поколения

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