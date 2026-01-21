Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Ilham Aliyev's participation in panel session in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:03
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Ilham Aliyev's participation in panel session in Davos

    First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts about President Ilham Aliyev's participation in a panel session in Davos on the topic of "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity," Report informs.

    Mehriban Aliyeva President Ilham Aliyev Davos
    Mehriban Əliyeva İlham Əliyevin Davosda panel iclasda iştirakı ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией, посвященной участию Ильхама Алиева в панельной сессии в Давосе

    Latest News

    10:10

    Japan ex-Prime Minister's assassin sentenced to life in prison

    Other countries
    09:57

    Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

    Energy
    09:53

    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    Other countries
    09:53

    Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

    Football
    09:43

    Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding member

    Other
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (21.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce

    Finance
    09:26

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Football
    09:17

    Ukrainian PM thanks Azerbaijan for energy assistance

    Other countries
    All News Feed