Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Ilham Aliyev's participation in panel session in Davos
Foreign policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 09:03
First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts about President Ilham Aliyev's participation in a panel session in Davos on the topic of "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity," Report informs.
Latest News
10:10
Japan ex-Prime Minister's assassin sentenced to life in prisonOther countries
09:57
Azeri Light crude climbs on global marketsEnergy
09:53
Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new planeOther countries
09:53
Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's recordFootball
09:43
Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding memberOther
09:34
CBA currency exchange rates (21.01.2026)Finance
09:27
Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounceFinance
09:26
UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht todayFootball
09:17