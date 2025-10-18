Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican in spotlight of global media attention
The official visit of Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Holy See and the meetings she held are the focus of global media attention, Report informs.
The Argentine news agency Real Politik devoted considerable attention to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV on October 17.
