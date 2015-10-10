Meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan presidents announced

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will meet on October 12 in Avaza, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Turkish Presidential Administration said that the trilateral cooperation in the region, cooperation, security, issues related to stability and prosperity in the region are expected to discuss.

The decision to hold a trilateral summit this year was made at a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan on August 28 in Antalya.