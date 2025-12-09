Media: Tehran, Baku may expand economic co-op in various areas

Iran and Azerbaijan may expand cooperation in transportation, finance, energy, trade, and security, Report informs referring to an article by Mehr News Agency following Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Baku on December 7-8.

According to the agency, expanding economic cooperation between the two countries could contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region, as well as developing strategic relations in the South Caucasus and the Caspian basin.

"Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan can be good partners for each other in the areas of transportation, energy, trade, tourism, banking cooperation, border cooperation, as well as coordination to confront emerging security threats and challenges such as terrorism and readiness for closer interaction to confront transnational organized crime and drug trafficking," reads the article.

The agency also noted that Araghchi's visit demonstrates Tehran's desire to strengthen relations with Baku: "The good relations between the two countries and the unique opportunities for close cooperation have raised public expectations for this visit, and it is expected that the parties involved will be able to lay a logical and legal basis for the continuation of broader multilateral cooperation in the future."