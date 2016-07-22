Matthew Bryza: Negotiations in Vienna and St. Petersburg really achieved certain results

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Talks in Vienna and St. Petersburg really achieved certain results, as the negotiations are not only reduced the tension on the contact line, but also led to the beginning of discussion of the political aspects of the conflict settlement.

Report informs, former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, expert Matthew Bryza said.

According to him, the achievement of certain results also confirmed by the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov after the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in St. Petersburg.

Commenting on the issue of strengthening the role of Russia in the settlement of the conflict, Bryza said that he always used to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not seriously engaged in it: "But in Baku after the negotiations held by me, I came to the conclusion that Putin really noticed that the crisis in April was very serious and provides a greater threat, and a possible war is not beneficial for Russia. If Putin can play the role of peacemaker, it is very good."

Commenting on certain information in the media about that until the year-end, Azerbaijan can be returned the five occupied regions in a phased settlement of the Karabakh conflict, former co-chair said that he does not think it can happen so quickly: "I do not participate in the negotiations, may be they can have reached any definite agreement, but we do not know. But I think that the process will be long. Such issues can not be solved within a few months."

Bryza also shared the view of some political analysts and experts that the recent events of the police station seizure in Yerevan, may be focused on the failure of the negotiation process on the Karabakh settlement. In this regard, Bryza reminded a terrorist act in the Armenian parliament, when the events disrupted the negotiation process.