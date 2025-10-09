Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Marko Jurisic: Fate of over 7,500 missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina remains unknown

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:20
    Marko Jurisic: Fate of over 7,500 missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina remains unknown

    The search for missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, decades after the end of the conflict, continues, with the fate of 7,581 people still unsolved, Marko Jurisic, chairman of the Board of the Institute of Missing Persons of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said at the international conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

    He recalled that approximately 33,000 people went missing in the country during the conflict.

    "It is difficult to talk about peace if the fate of missing persons is not resolved," Jurisic emphasized.

    According to him, the fate of 25,550 people has been clarified to date: "Thirty years have passed since the war, but efforts to establish the whereabouts of the missing continue. We are actively cooperating with other countries and will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan today."

    Bosnia and Herzegovina Marko Jurisic Azerbaijan Hostages and Missing Persons
    Marko Yurişiç: Bosniya və Herseqovinada itkin düşən 7 581 nəfərin taleyi hələ də bəlli deyil
    Марко Юришич: В Боснии и Герцеговине до сих пор неизвестна судьба более 7,5 тыс. пропавших без вести

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed