Marko Jurisic: Fate of over 7,500 missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina remains unknown

The search for missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, decades after the end of the conflict, continues, with the fate of 7,581 people still unsolved, Marko Jurisic, chairman of the Board of the Institute of Missing Persons of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said at the international conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

He recalled that approximately 33,000 people went missing in the country during the conflict.

"It is difficult to talk about peace if the fate of missing persons is not resolved," Jurisic emphasized.

According to him, the fate of 25,550 people has been clarified to date: "Thirty years have passed since the war, but efforts to establish the whereabouts of the missing continue. We are actively cooperating with other countries and will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan today."