    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 18:14
    Marijana Kovačević: EU seeks to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

    The European Union aims to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan and expand people-to-people contacts, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kovačević said while speaking at the event "EU and Youth: For a Sustainable Future."

    She noted that in recent months the European Union has carried out several educational initiatives in Azerbaijan designed to enhance cooperation and build "bridges" between societies.

    "We are working to strengthen ties between the EU and Azerbaijan and to build bridges between people. I would like to express special appreciation to the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), who serve as such a bridge. They are doing a very important job in Azerbaijan," the diplomat said.

    Kovačević also highlighted the importance of women"s role in diplomacy.

    "We will talk about the role of women in diplomacy. As a woman ambassador, I highly value inclusiveness and diversity. When women participate in diplomatic processes, we achieve greater success," she said.

    Aİ səfiri: Azərbaycanla əlaqələri gücləndirməyə çalışırıq
    Марияна Куюнджич: ЕС стремится к укреплению отношений с Азербайджаном

