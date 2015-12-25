​Mammadyarov: Issue of membership in the EAEC is not included in Azerbaijan's agenda

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan can't be a member of the institution, whose member has occupied Azerbaijani territories.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov commenting on the end of 2015, in an interview with a number of Azerbaijani media, including the Report News Agency.

"At the moment, the issue of membership in the Eurasian Economic Union is not included on the agenda of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has received no formal appeals from this organization or the Member States. On the last 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, in response to a similar question of the Russian media, I used the expression 'never say never' and explained them its meaning.

How membership in the structure of the Eurasian Economic Union is possible, when Armenia being a member, has occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, and in circumstances where for obvious reasons, there is no relationship between these two countries, how Armenia and Azerbaijan will co-exist in this structure?", said Mammadyarov.

According to him, Armenia does not currently have any borders with other countries of the Eurasian Economic Community.

The Minister stressed that, regardless of whether Azerbaijan joins the Union or not, Armenia should at least have an effective transport corridors.

"The main and best traffic arteries, including railway lines connecting Armenia with other members of the structure, has historically passed through the territory of Azerbaijan. That is why Armenia is a threat to the entire region generally holding regional development back, should step back from the Azerbaijani territories", said Mammadyarov.

The Minister stressed that as a result of developing ties between Erevan and Baku, Armenia will be able to gain access to favorable transport transit that does not mean Azerbaijan's membership in the EAEC.

Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan within the framework of bilateral cooperation has intense and fruitful mutual political, economic, trade and humanitarian ties with other members of the EAEC, and have great prospects for expansion of these relations.