Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 19:20
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Georgia, on behalf of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chairman of Georgia"s ruling party, Georgian Dream, Report informs.

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President
    Ilham Aliyev Bidzina Ivanishvili Azerbaijan Georgia
    Photo
    Tbilisidə Azərbaycan Prezidentinin şərəfinə lanç verilib
    Photo
    В Тбилиси дан ланч в честь президента Азербайджана

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