London to fully lift arms embargo on Azerbaijan and Armenia

The United Kingdom is fully lifting its arms embargo on Azerbaijan and Armenia, UK Minister of State for Europe and North America, Stephen Doughty, said on the official website of the UK Parliament, according to Report.

"This decision will enable the UK"s security and defence partnerships with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to evolve in a rapidly changing context, and will allow the UK to support efforts to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in response to conventional and hybrid threats from other states and non-state actors," he stated.

The Minister emphasized that export and trade license applications for Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue to be assessed individually:

He said the UK will keep the regional and internal security situation of both Azerbaijan and Armenia under close review.

"We sincerely hope this is a moment of opportunity for peace, security and prosperity in the South Caucasus. The UK stands ready to work with both countries, the United States, the European Union and other partners to play a constructive and proactive role in supporting this transformation, and the security and stability of the wider region," Doughty concluded.