Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:37
    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people

    The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Azerbaijan on October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "34 years since Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence have definitely been a journey! Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, may you thrive in peace and prosperity," the MFA wrote on X.

    Lithuania Azerbaijan Day of Restoration of Independence
    Litva XİN: Azərbaycan xalqını təbrik edir, sülh və firavanlıq arzulayırıq
    МИД Литвы поздравил Азербайджан с Днем восстановления независимости

    Latest News

    17:57

    MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Greece doubles crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:49

    Towing operation of Neptun drilling rig begins with ASCO vessels

    Infrastructure
    17:45

    All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

    Other countries
    17:42

    Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

    Energy
    17:37

    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    17:31

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to France by over 84%

    Energy
    17:25

    Battery fire aboard Air China flight to South Korea forces emergency landing

    Other countries
    17:18

    Ilham Aliyev: OTS plays key role in strengthening brotherly ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed