Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people
- 18 October, 2025
- 17:37
The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Azerbaijan on October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"34 years since Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence have definitely been a journey! Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, may you thrive in peace and prosperity," the MFA wrote on X.
