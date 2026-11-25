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Lithuania supports easing visa procedures for Azerbaijani citizens traveling to the European Union, and discussions on the issue have already begun, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Report quotes Budrys as saying visa facilitation is one of the areas in which Lithuania hopes to achieve tangible results in relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

"The discussions have only just begun, but I believe both sides can create more favorable conditions for travel, expand people-to-people contacts and strengthen mutual understanding," he said.

Budrys recalled that Lithuania will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2027. Vilnius intends to help EU member states find solutions acceptable to all 27 countries and strengthen the EU's ties with its partners, including Azerbaijan.

"It is indeed in the interests of the European Union and all European countries to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan, a key country in the South Caucasus," he said.

According to the minister, the EU is interested in investment and expanding ties with other countries, including those in Central Asia. The bloc also seeks to promote stability and prosperity.

"In this context, we can already consider the possibility of an EU-Azerbaijan strategic partnership agreement," Budrys said.

He stressed that implementing strategic projects in energy and transport connectivity would bring not only the South Caucasus but also Central Asia and Europe closer together, while attracting European investment across various sectors.

Budrys also emphasized the particular importance of developing the Middle Corridor to diversify transit routes.

He added that the sides are discussing partnership priorities and the possibility of elevating relations with the European Union to the level of a strategic partnership.