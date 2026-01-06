Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

Leyla Aliyeva met with Halima bint Rashid Al-Zari, Chairwoman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs.

The meeting focused on issues related to the development of small and medium-sized businesses between Azerbaijan and Oman, increasing women's economic participation, supporting youth business initiatives, and promoting innovation-oriented projects.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke about state programs and public initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan to develop the non-oil sector, including entrepreneurship.

Al-Zari said Oman is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides also agreed on establishing direct contacts between business representatives and forming concrete mechanisms for future cooperation.