Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority
- 06 January, 2026
- 15:32
Leyla Aliyeva met with Halima bint Rashid Al-Zari, Chairwoman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs.
The meeting focused on issues related to the development of small and medium-sized businesses between Azerbaijan and Oman, increasing women's economic participation, supporting youth business initiatives, and promoting innovation-oriented projects.
Leyla Aliyeva spoke about state programs and public initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan to develop the non-oil sector, including entrepreneurship.
Al-Zari said Oman is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.
The sides also agreed on establishing direct contacts between business representatives and forming concrete mechanisms for future cooperation.