    Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

    Foreign policy
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 15:32
    Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

    Leyla Aliyeva met with Halima bint Rashid Al-Zari, Chairwoman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs.

    The meeting focused on issues related to the development of small and medium-sized businesses between Azerbaijan and Oman, increasing women's economic participation, supporting youth business initiatives, and promoting innovation-oriented projects.

    Leyla Aliyeva spoke about state programs and public initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan to develop the non-oil sector, including entrepreneurship.

    Al-Zari said Oman is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

    The sides also agreed on establishing direct contacts between business representatives and forming concrete mechanisms for future cooperation.

    Leyla Əliyeva Maskatda Omanın Kiçik və Orta Müəssisələrin İnkişafı Qurumunun sədri ilə görüşüb
    Лейла Алиева встретилась с председателем Организации по развитию МСП Омана

