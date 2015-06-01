Legal status of Caspian Sea to be discussed in Tehran

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian countries will be held. Report informs referring to Iranian media.

According to the report, the representatives will discuss the legal status of the Caspian Sea. It is the 40th meeting of the Caspian Sea Working Group.

The Caspian countries are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Iran. Baku hosted the 39th session. The last summit of the Caspian countries' head of the states took place in Astrakhan, Russia in 2014. It was agreed to hold the next summit in Kazakhstan.