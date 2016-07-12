Lavrov: We are now much closer to success in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Compared with the previous period, we are now much closer to success."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Baku, commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that "because of the known reasons, we do not conduct a broad public debate on the subject of discussions" around the conflict settlement.

In turn, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said the negotiations intensified. "Negotiations are launched on specific issues in the substantive form. As a result of recent talks, we can achieve some progress on the outstanding issues", he said.