Lavrov: Any conflict in OSCE area requires careful approach

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Any conflict either in the south or in the OSCE area requires careful approach, solidarity actions, mediation format". Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, speaking at the 22th OSCE Ministerial Council.

According to the minister, it is what Russia guided in settling the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, Ukraine.

The minister stressed importance of respect for State sovereignty and non-interference in their affairs.

During his speech, Lavrov also addressed the issue of combating terrorism, calling the main purpose of the destruction of " the project ISIS, the so-called Caliphate, which discredited one of the great religions - Islam."

Russian Foreign Minister noted the need for the complete destruction of the terrorists: "Terrorists have no place at the negotiating table," - he said.