Latvian President: I was truly impressed by White City
Foreign policy
- 22 April, 2026
- 22:00
"I visited the White City. I was truly impressed," said President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum held in Baku on April 22, Report informs.
"I was told, Mr. President, that in less than 15 years - because the idea developed back in 2011-2012 – you were able to, first of all, clean up polluted territories and then to develop an architectural marvel and to develop a modern 21st-century city. That shows the potential of Azerbaijan," the President of Latvia added.
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