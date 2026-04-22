Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Latvian President: I was truly impressed by White City

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 22:00
    Latvian President: I was truly impressed by White City

    "I visited the White City. I was truly impressed," said President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum held in Baku on April 22, Report informs.

    "I was told, Mr. President, that in less than 15 years - because the idea developed back in 2011-2012 – you were able to, first of all, clean up polluted territories and then to develop an architectural marvel and to develop a modern 21st-century city. That shows the potential of Azerbaijan," the President of Latvia added.

    Edgars Rinkēvičs White City
    Latviya Prezidenti: Ağ Şəhər mənə çox böyük təəssürat bağışlayıb
    Президент Латвии: Я был по-настоящему впечатлен Белым городом

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