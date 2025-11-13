Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 13 November, 2025
- 16:44
Kyrgyzstan has proposed the creation of a new literary award for the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The initiative was put forward by Kanybek Imanaliev, Chairman of the Writers' Union of Kyrgyzstan, during the plenary session of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia."
According to Imanaliev, each national writers' union could contribute $10,000 to form the prize fund, which would total $60,000. He suggested establishing an independent expert commission to select the best literary works of the year.
"We don't need to wait for a Nobel Prize in Literature if we can create our own," the head of the Kyrgyz Writers' Union emphasized.
Latest News
18:16
Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity GamesTeam sports
18:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency managementForeign policy
17:59
Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and GhanaBusiness
17:52
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder DurovOther countries
17:35
Uzbekistan proposes holding Central Asia–Azerbaijan investment forum in 2026Business
17:27
Photo
Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staffDomestic policy
17:21
Photo
11 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keysDomestic policy
17:19
EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needsOther countries
17:00
Photo