    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:44
    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Kyrgyzstan has proposed the creation of a new literary award for the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The initiative was put forward by Kanybek Imanaliev, Chairman of the Writers' Union of Kyrgyzstan, during the plenary session of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia."

    According to Imanaliev, each national writers' union could contribute $10,000 to form the prize fund, which would total $60,000. He suggested establishing an independent expert commission to select the best literary works of the year.

    "We don't need to wait for a Nobel Prize in Literature if we can create our own," the head of the Kyrgyz Writers' Union emphasized.

    Qırğızıstan Mərkəzi Asiya və Azərbaycan üçün ədəbi mükafat təsis etməyi təklif edib
    Кыргызстан предложил учредить общую литературную премию для стран ЦА и Азербайджана

