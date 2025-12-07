Kyrgyz delegation pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 07 December, 2025
- 12:36
A delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on December 7, Report informs.
The delegation paid tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath and flowers at his grave.
They also laid flowers at the grave of renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Latest News
13:26
Russian army carries out massive attacks on UkraineOther countries
12:36
Photo
Kyrgyz delegation pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar AliyevForeign policy
12:20
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
11:49
9 dead, 7 injured after expressway collisions in China's XinjiangOther countries
11:30
Hikmat Hajiyev shares video about talks during Doha ForumForeign policy
11:14
Staff and tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fireOther countries
10:55
Chinese jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan saysOther countries
10:37
In Jerusalem, Merz reaffirms Germany's support for IsraelOther countries
10:25