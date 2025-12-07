Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Kyrgyz delegation pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    Kyrgyz delegation pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    A delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on December 7, Report informs.

    The delegation paid tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath and flowers at his grave.

    They also laid flowers at the grave of renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

