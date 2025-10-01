Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Klaus Jürgens: Armenia elections could be opportunity for peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:15
    Klaus Jürgens: Armenia elections could be opportunity for peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia could provide a valuable opportunity for signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, said Austrian political analyst Klaus Jürgens in an interview with Report.

    Jürgens expressed optimism about the peace process, noting that direct talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders are a promising sign:

    "I'm very optimistic. I believe both sides are taking the right approach. In the past, Armenia's position wasn't constructive, but that's changing. The past is in the past - as the saying goes in the UK, unpleasant history is best left behind. I believe a peace agreement can be signed after the elections in Armenia," he said.

    The analyst described the realization of the Zangazur Corridor as a "perfect scenario," which could benefit the entire international community:

    "It would reconnect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, strengthen Türkiye-Armenia relations, and demonstrate to Europeans how peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan brings prosperity. The US would also recognize the positive aspects of the process. Opening the corridor could boost the economy, trade, and tourism, not just regionally but from Asia to Europe."

    Jürgens also suggested that the South Caucasus has the potential to become a single internal market, similar to the European Union:

    "Just like the EU's Single Market allows free movement of goods, services, capital, labor, and residence rights across member states, the South Caucasus - including Georgia - could develop a similar free economic zone. Once peace and stability are secured and investments flow in, prosperity will follow," he said.

    Klaus Jürgens Azerbaijan-Armenia peace parliamentary elections opportunity
    Avstriyalı siyasi analitik: Ermənistandakı seçkilər sülh müqaviləsinin imzalanması üçün fürsət ola bilər

