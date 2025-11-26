Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Khalaf Khalafov discusses bilateral relations with Erdogan's chief advisor

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 20:45
    Khalaf Khalafov discusses bilateral relations with Erdogan's chief advisor

    The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Khalaf Khalafov, met in Ankara with the Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye on Foreign Policy and Security Issues, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani embassy in Türkiye.

    The meeting discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

