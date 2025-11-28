Kazakhstan urges OTS countries to create joint series, children's content

Kazakhstan has proposed a number of initiatives to expand media cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Culture and Information, Kanat Iskakov, said at the 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information of the OTS member countries in Baku, Report informs.

"I would like to outline the initiatives that Kazakhstan is ready to propose and will work on with all colleagues and friends," he said.

According to him, the main step should be expanding access to television productions from the Organization's member countries.

He also emphasized the need to ensure mutual broadcasting of national television channels to the widest possible audience: "Without content exchange and without broadcasting of television channels in our countries, cooperation will not be effective. We must clearly understand this and move in this direction."

The second initiative, according to the deputy minister, should be increasing the production of joint content: feature series, documentaries, as well as programs on tourism, culture, and investment opportunities in the OTS countries.

Iskakov named the third priority as the launch of interstate projects to create high-quality children's content in Turkic languages, which will contribute to the cultural development of the new generation.

"Without animation production and without engaging children, our peoples will not fully recognize each other. Children's content must become a priority in our common work," he stated.

Iskakov also noted the need to develop coordinated approaches to journalistic standards in the digital environment and in the era of the active implementation of artificial intelligence (AI): "Some software products, including GPT chats, can contain unreliable information or disinformation about our countries. We must jointly develop approaches-for both journalists and AI-based platforms."

The fifth area, he added, will be coordinating the use of AI in media production. Iskakov explained that it is important to develop unified recommendations on the ethics of AI use, data protection, and the fight against manipulation.

"We need to label AI content so that people understand its origin and don't perceive it as a product of traditional production," the deputy minister said.