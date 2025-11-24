Kazakhstan to continue work on developing NGO network of Turkic states

Kazakhstan intends to continue actively participating in the formation of a strong and unified network of NGOs from the Turkic states, according to Zhanargul Alzhanova, Deputy Chair of the Civil Society Affairs Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Information and Culture, Report informs.

Speaking at the Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Alzhanova noted that regular meetings of NGOs play an important role in strengthening trust, as well as creating a platform for experience exchange and launching joint initiatives.

"Undoubtedly, an important element of our common development is the major infrastructure project – the Zangazur Corridor. This corridor opens new opportunities for the integration of Turkic states. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to the formation of a strong NGO network in the Turkic world, to develop practical solutions, and to unite efforts for a common future. I am confident that this forum will be a starting point for new projects, will strengthen mutual ties within the Turkic world, and bring real benefits to our peoples," she emphasized.