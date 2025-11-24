Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Kazakhstan to continue work on developing NGO network of Turkic states

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:01
    Kazakhstan to continue work on developing NGO network of Turkic states

    Kazakhstan intends to continue actively participating in the formation of a strong and unified network of NGOs from the Turkic states, according to Zhanargul Alzhanova, Deputy Chair of the Civil Society Affairs Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Information and Culture, Report informs.

    Speaking at the Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Alzhanova noted that regular meetings of NGOs play an important role in strengthening trust, as well as creating a platform for experience exchange and launching joint initiatives.

    "Undoubtedly, an important element of our common development is the major infrastructure project – the Zangazur Corridor. This corridor opens new opportunities for the integration of Turkic states. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to the formation of a strong NGO network in the Turkic world, to develop practical solutions, and to unite efforts for a common future. I am confident that this forum will be a starting point for new projects, will strengthen mutual ties within the Turkic world, and bring real benefits to our peoples," she emphasized.

    Kazakhstan Turkic states OTS NGO network Solidarity Forum of NGOs
    Qazaxıstan Türk dünyasının QHT şəbəkəsinin inkişafı ilə bağlı işləri davam etdirəcək
    Жанаргуль Альжанова: Казахстан продолжит активную работу по развитию сети тюркских НПО

