Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:43
    Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded Alim Bayel, Astana's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, with the Order of Kurmet (Honor), Report informs, citing the Kazakh Embassy in Baku.

    The state award was presented to Bayel by Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev. In his congratulatory speech, the minister highlighted the strategic partnership and close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    Ambassador Bayel expressed his commitment to continuing the embassy's work in advancing Kazakhstan's foreign policy and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

    Additionally, Azerbaijani businessman Amil Yusifov was also awarded the Order of Kurmet for his charitable contributions. He provided housing for the families of Kazakh citizens who died in an AZAL plane crash near Aktau and donated vehicles to the city's rescue service, hospital, and emergency station.

    Order of Kurmet Alim Bayel Yermek Kosherbayev
    Kasım-Jomart Tokayev Qazaxıstanın Azərbaycandakı səfirini təltif edib
    Президент Казахстана наградил посла в Азербайджане орденом "Курмет"

    Latest News

    16:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in Rome

    Other countries
    16:26
    Photo

    When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in Baku

    Business
    16:20

    Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yet

    Region
    16:10

    UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:56

    Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

    Region
    15:43

    Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    Over 1M passengers transported via Absheron circular route in October

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed