Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded Alim Bayel, Astana's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, with the Order of Kurmet (Honor), Report informs, citing the Kazakh Embassy in Baku.

The state award was presented to Bayel by Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev. In his congratulatory speech, the minister highlighted the strategic partnership and close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Bayel expressed his commitment to continuing the embassy's work in advancing Kazakhstan's foreign policy and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

Additionally, Azerbaijani businessman Amil Yusifov was also awarded the Order of Kurmet for his charitable contributions. He provided housing for the families of Kazakh citizens who died in an AZAL plane crash near Aktau and donated vehicles to the city's rescue service, hospital, and emergency station.