Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

A return visit by representatives of Armenian civil society to Azerbaijan may take place before the end of 2025, Kamala Mammadova, editor-in-chief of 1news.az, told Report.

Mammadova was part of the Azerbaijani civil society delegation that visited Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025.

"We expect the visit to be reciprocal," Mammadova said. "The format of such meetings is planned to continue in the long term. If there are positive signs, the process will move forward. As for the specific visit of the Armenian delegation to Baku, it is planned for the near future. Details are still being discussed, but it is expected that the visit could take place by the end of the year," she said.

According to her, the visit of Azerbaijani civil society representatives to Yerevan took place "in a positive and constructive atmosphere."

"There were no provocations or negative incidents. The organization, including security arrangements, was at a high level. Meetings with the Armenian side and Armenian delegation, including with the Secretary of Armenia"s Security Council Armen Grigoryan, were constructive," Mammadova noted.

She emphasized that the visit could be considered historic, as unlike all previous meetings over the past 30 years, this one was conducted exclusively on a bilateral basis - without the participation of third parties or mediators.

"As a result, civil society representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan held direct talks. And as practice shows, this format is constructive: we better understand each other's aspirations, problems, and emotions. No one knows better than we do how to build dialogue, so I consider the meeting a positive one," Mammadova said.

She added that the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Armenia had not been publicly announced, and details of the meetings were not disclosed.

"Despite that, some information about the venue appeared in the Armenian segment of social media, accompanied by a few negative comments. However, in practice, no one approached the hotel, no one protested or expressed dissatisfaction. There were no incidents - neither during our walks in the city nor during the meetings," she said.

According to Mammadova, the main topic of discussion in Yerevan was the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"All discussions focused on promoting the peace agenda in the spirit of the joint declaration adopted in Washington in August. Sensitive issues for both sides were also discussed, including humanitarian and logistical topics, as well as the prospects that a possible peace agreement could bring," the editor-in-chief said.

Mammadova added that a cultural program was also organized for the Azerbaijani delegation.

"We walked through central Yerevan, visited Republic Square and the Matenadaran Museum (Museum of Ancient Manuscripts). Everything proceeded calmly, without any negative incidents," she emphasized.