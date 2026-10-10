Kadyrov congratulates Azerbaijani people on resolution of Garabagh issue

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Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the resolution of the Garabagh issue.

According to Report, Kadyrov made the statement during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate your people on the resolution of the Garabagh issue. I am confident that peace and stability will prevail permanently in the region," he said.