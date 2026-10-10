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    Kadyrov congratulates Azerbaijani people on resolution of Garabagh issue

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 18:50
    Kadyrov congratulates Azerbaijani people on resolution of Garabagh issue

    Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the resolution of the Garabagh issue.

    According to Report, Kadyrov made the statement during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

    "Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate your people on the resolution of the Garabagh issue. I am confident that peace and stability will prevail permanently in the region," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Ramzan Kadyrov Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Çeçenistanın lideri: Azərbaycan xalqını Qarabağ məsələsinin həlli münasibətilə təbrik edirəm
    Кадыров поздравил азербайджанский народ с решением карабахского вопроса
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