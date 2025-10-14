Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Judicial independence must be protected from external influence – IAJ head

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:04
    Judicial independence must be protected from external influence – IAJ head

    Legislative and executive authorities must not interfere in the work of the judiciary, said Duro Sessa, President of the International Association of Judges (IAJ), during an international Baku conference themed "Relations Between the Judiciary and the Other Branches of Government," Report informs.

    Sessa emphasized that judges' decisions must remain free from any form of influence.

    "If judicial independence is seen as a guarantee of freedom, then it should not deter the judiciary from fulfilling its role. Judges' rulings must not be subject to outside pressure, and even the interpretation of those decisions must be carried out independently," he noted.

    Sessa added that the European Court of Human Rights sometimes refers to "soft" legal instruments, but this does not diminish the importance of maintaining judicial autonomy.

    He also referenced a 2015 opinion by the Consultative Council of European Judges, which underlined the judiciary's duty to both citizens and other branches of government.

    "Judges have no responsibility other than to demonstrate to society and the other branches that their actions are grounded in law. The legislative and executive branches must remain equal before the judiciary and refrain from interfering in its affairs," Sessa concluded.

    Duro Sessa international conference Baku International Association of Judges
    Assosiasiya prezidenti: Qanunverici və icra hakimiyyətləri məhkəmənin işinə müdaxilə etməməlidir
    Дуро Сесса: Законодательная и исполнительная власть не должны вмешиваться в работу суда

    Latest News

    12:09

    Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    11:58

    Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027

    Energy
    11:53

    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    Business
    11:48

    UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agenda

    Education and science
    11:43

    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Infrastructure
    11:42

    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    62 foreign nationals to study in Azerbaijan under intergovernmental scholarship programs

    Education and science
    All News Feed