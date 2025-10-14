Judicial independence must be protected from external influence – IAJ head

Legislative and executive authorities must not interfere in the work of the judiciary, said Duro Sessa, President of the International Association of Judges (IAJ), during an international Baku conference themed "Relations Between the Judiciary and the Other Branches of Government," Report informs.

Sessa emphasized that judges' decisions must remain free from any form of influence.

"If judicial independence is seen as a guarantee of freedom, then it should not deter the judiciary from fulfilling its role. Judges' rulings must not be subject to outside pressure, and even the interpretation of those decisions must be carried out independently," he noted.

Sessa added that the European Court of Human Rights sometimes refers to "soft" legal instruments, but this does not diminish the importance of maintaining judicial autonomy.

He also referenced a 2015 opinion by the Consultative Council of European Judges, which underlined the judiciary's duty to both citizens and other branches of government.

"Judges have no responsibility other than to demonstrate to society and the other branches that their actions are grounded in law. The legislative and executive branches must remain equal before the judiciary and refrain from interfering in its affairs," Sessa concluded.