Jordan supports consensus on Baku Declaration at CICA Summit

Jordan supports consensus on the Baku Declaration and the statement on occupational health and safety, Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Al Nahar said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

"Jordan, which serves as a link between the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, is a natural partner for Baku, as evidenced by the visa abolition and energy cooperation agreements signed this year. We hope that regular flights between Amman and Baku will soon further demonstrate this partnership," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador thanked Azerbaijan for its CICA chairmanship, emphasizing that Jordan supports consensus on the Baku Declaration and the statement on occupational health and safety.

According to Omar Al Nahar, the organization was originally founded on the principle of building confidence through incremental steps. In this regard, he welcomed the current summit's focus on connectivity and recalled that Jordan joined CICA in 2008.