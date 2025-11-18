John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor crucial for South Caucasus

The implementation of the TRIPP transport corridor is essential, John DiPirro, Senior Research Fellow at the Central Asia–Caucasus Institute, said at the 1st Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum in Baku on Tuesday, Report informs.

DiPirro noted that the South Caucasus serves as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia.

"Azerbaijan is increasingly becoming an important player on the global stage. US interests are consistent and highly significant in the South Caucasus context. In this regard, the implementation of the TRIPP corridor is crucial," he said.

The expert also highlighted the importance of normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye:

"The time has come for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

DiPirro also noted that the US has allocated $145 million for TRIPP and has established a working group with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that this underscores the importance of implementing the project.