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    Jeyhun Bayramov travels to Turkmenistan to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:12
    Jeyhun Bayramov travels to Turkmenistan to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has traveled to the city of Avaza, Turkmenistan, on a working visit.

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan. He is also expected to hold high-level meetings.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijani MFA Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Azerbaijan-Central Asia
    Ceyhun Bayramov MDB XİN Şurasının iclasında iştirak üçün Türkmənistana yola düşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов отправился в Туркменистан для участия в заседании СМИД СНГ
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