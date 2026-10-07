Jeyhun Bayramov travels to Turkmenistan to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2026
- 11:12
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has traveled to the city of Avaza, Turkmenistan, on a working visit.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan. He is also expected to hold high-level meetings.
Ceyhun Bayramov MDB XİN Şurasının iclasında iştirak üçün Türkmənistana yola düşüb
Джейхун Байрамов отправился в Туркменистан для участия в заседании СМИД СНГ
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