    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 09:23
    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in the 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, held in Vienna, Austria, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.

    The event brought together politicians, think tanks, academics, and independent experts to discuss Azerbaijan's strategic vision and foreign policy priorities.

    During the roundtable, Minister Bayramov highlighted that Azerbaijan's role as a stabilizing force in the region is expanding.

    Bayramov informed the participants about Azerbaijan's achievements in various formats at a time when multilateral cooperation requires more trust and effectiveness.

    The diplomat provided information about Azerbaijan hosting the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day to be held in 2026, global platforms that will combine sustainable urbanization, sustainable housing, clean energy infrastructure, and climate finance mobilization under the theme of regional and global responsibility.

    Bayramov also touched upon the results of the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8, recalling the signing of the Tripartite Joint Statement and other important documents.

    He emphasized that the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process structures has been completed, which means international recognition of the new post-conflict reality in the region.

    The minister also underscored the importance of strengthening transport and energy corridors connecting the Caspian and Black Sea regions, reaffirming Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with all partners. He stated that peace, regional connectivity, economic security, and sustainable development will remain the main priorities of the country's future diplomatic activities.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Azərbaycan tədqiqatları üzrə IV Avropa Konfransında iştirak edib
    Министр иностранных дел Азербайджана представил стратегическое видение страны на европейском форуме

