Jeyhun Bayramov participating in OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Vienna

The 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council began on December 4 in Vienna, Austria, Report informs.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting.
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, welcomed the Azerbaijani minister upon his arrival.
The event is expected to be attended by the heads of foreign affairs ministries of the 57 OSCE participating states, as well as representatives from 11 partners for cooperation.
