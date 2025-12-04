Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Jeyhun Bayramov participating in OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:57
    Jeyhun Bayramov participating in OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Vienna

    The 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council began on December 4 in Vienna, Austria, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting.

    The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, welcomed the Azerbaijani minister upon his arrival.

    The event is expected to be attended by the heads of foreign affairs ministries of the 57 OSCE participating states, as well as representatives from 11 partners for cooperation.

    OSCE Jeyhun Bayramov Austria
    Ceyhun Bayramov Vyanada ATƏT XİNŞ-in iclasında iştirak edir
    Джейхун Байрамов принимает участие в СМИД ОБСЕ в Вене

    Latest News

    13:13
    Photo

    Elchin Amirbayov briefs Switzerland on Azerbaijan's landmine problem

    Foreign policy
    13:06

    British Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Defense is key pillar of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Lidia Brito: UNESCO looking forward to continuing its co-op with Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    12:57

    Jeyhun Bayramov participating in OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation on justice issues

    Foreign policy
    12:53

    Yusif Mammadaliyev's daughter thanks President Ilham Aliyev for honoring her father's memory

    Education and science
    12:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of State for Defence of United Kingdom

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    President of Turkic Academy: Azerbaijan should be proud of its great scholars

    Education and science
    12:32

    Anglo Asian Mining starts sales of copper concentrate from its new mine in Karabakh

    Business
    All News Feed