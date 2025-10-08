Jeyhun Bayramov mulls development of bilateral relations with Spanish secretary of state

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Diego Martínez Belío, Spain's secretary of state for foreign and global affairs, who is visiting Baku, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

The parties discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, particularly the importance of political dialogue, cooperation in the economic, energy, tourism, transport, humanitarian, and cultural spheres, as well as regional issues.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that relations with Spain are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, and noted the importance of further developing political dialogue and cooperation within international organizations.

The significance of the meeting between the leaders held in Baku last November at COP29 and in Tirana in May of this year was emphasized.

Furthermore, it was noted that the first meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Spain, held in Baku in March of this year, served as an important platform.

The parties discussed the partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as opportunities for cooperation in energy security, green energy, and transport and communications projects.

Bayramov briefed the guests on the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the peace process, the results of the historic meeting in Washington, and the steps Azerbaijan has taken to ensure sustainable development and stability in the region.