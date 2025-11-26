Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 20:13
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pope Leo XIV during his official visit to the Vatican, Report informs.

    "During my official visit to Vatican, attended a general audience with Pope Leo XIV and was honored to meet His Holiness.

    Azerbaijan and the Holy See have strong relations that are important for fostering interfaith dialogue, and promoting multiculturalism.

    The relationship between the two countries serves as a model for dialogue between different faiths, which is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's state policy," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote in apost on X.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Roma Papası ilə görüşüb
    Байрамов: Отношения Азербайджана и Ватикана важны для продвижения межрелигиозного диалога

