Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Kaja Kallas

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

"The sides reviewed the Azerbaijan–EU cooperation agenda, welcomed the positive momentum in high-level contacts and discussed expanding collaboration on energy security, transport & connectivity, trade & green transition," the Azerbaijan MFA wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on regional developments and Azerbaijan's efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.