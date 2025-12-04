Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Kaja Kallas
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 16:28
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.
"The sides reviewed the Azerbaijan–EU cooperation agenda, welcomed the positive momentum in high-level contacts and discussed expanding collaboration on energy security, transport & connectivity, trade & green transition," the Azerbaijan MFA wrote on X.
Foreign Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on regional developments and Azerbaijan's efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
Latest News
17:54
Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint effortsRegion
17:49
OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developmentsOther
17:44
Photo
Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in GuimarãesCultural policy
17:40
Two helicopters deployed to extinguish fires in Lachin and KalbajarIncident
17:24
Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperationForeign policy
17:16
Mirzoyan: Washington summit opened real window of opportunity for South CaucasusForeign policy
17:04
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in ViennaForeign policy
17:00
Photo
Minister: Great potential to further expand Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperationEnergy
16:59