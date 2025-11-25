Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Holy See secretary of state

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 16:13
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Holy See secretary of state

    In the framework of his official visit to the Vatican, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. The importance Azerbaijan attaches to advancing ties with the Holy See was underlined, with recent high-level visits highlighted as key to strengthening mutual understanding.

    The humanitarian cooperation enabled by preservation and restoration projects supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were highlighted.

    Azerbaijan's longstanding traditions of multiculturalism and protection of religious heritage, including Christian sites in Azerbaijan, were highlighted.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the Azerbaijan-Azerbaijan normalization process, the historic Washington Summit agreements and their implementation, as well as the post-conflict regional developments and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Vatikanın dövlət katibini Vaşinqton razılaşmalarının icrası barədə məlumatlandırıb
    Байрамов и кардинал Паролин обсудили гуманитарное сотрудничество

