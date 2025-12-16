Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan doubles wind power output

    Energy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 11:42
    Azerbaijan doubles wind power output

    Azerbaijan produced 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity at wind power plants in January–November this year, twice as much as in the same period of 2024, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, electricity generation at solar power plants reached 572.5 million kilowatt-hours, marking a 10.1% increase year-on-year.

    Total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 24.60 billion kilowatt-hours in the first 11 months of the year, up 1% compared to the same period last year. Of this, 23.78 billion kilowatt-hours was commercial electricity, also reflecting a 1% annual increase.

    Hydropower plants accounted for 2.67 billion kilowatt-hours, down 2% year-on-year, while thermal power plants produced 20.44 billion kilowatt-hours, up 0.9%. Electricity generated from waste incineration totaled 172.9 million kilowatt-hours, a decrease of 5.4%.

    Azerbaijan wind power output State Statistical Committee electricity generation solar power plants
    Azərbaycanda külək enerjisinin istehsalı 2 dəfə artıb
    В Азербайджане вдвое увеличилось производство ветровой энергии

    Latest News

    11:59

    President Ilham Aliyev: Dynamic socio-economic development places strategic tasks before trade unions

    Business
    11:54

    ADB approves 2 TA projects for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:53

    Azerbaijan exports over 22.8 bcm of natural gas in January–November

    Energy
    11:52

    President: Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions' right to independent activity within legislative framework

    Business
    11:42

    Azerbaijan doubles wind power output

    Energy
    11:34

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus down 2.5 times in 11 months

    Business
    11:31

    Minister: Energy, mining remain key areas of Azerbaijani investment in Pakistan - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    11:31

    Azerbaijan parliament's plenary sitting of autumn session kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    11:29

    Forum related to Turkic world planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Business
    All News Feed