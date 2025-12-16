Azerbaijan doubles wind power output

Azerbaijan produced 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity at wind power plants in January–November this year, twice as much as in the same period of 2024, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, electricity generation at solar power plants reached 572.5 million kilowatt-hours, marking a 10.1% increase year-on-year.

Total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 24.60 billion kilowatt-hours in the first 11 months of the year, up 1% compared to the same period last year. Of this, 23.78 billion kilowatt-hours was commercial electricity, also reflecting a 1% annual increase.

Hydropower plants accounted for 2.67 billion kilowatt-hours, down 2% year-on-year, while thermal power plants produced 20.44 billion kilowatt-hours, up 0.9%. Electricity generated from waste incineration totaled 172.9 million kilowatt-hours, a decrease of 5.4%.