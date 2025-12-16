Azerbaijan attends UN Alliance of Civilizations forum in Riyadh

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov attended the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The State Committee told Report that speeches at the opening ceremony were delivered by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations and Special Envoy on Islamophobia Miguel Moratinos, Spain's Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz Delgado, and former Turkish Prime Minister and ex-speaker of the Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim.

Azerbaijan was represented at the forum by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee Ramin Mammadov, and Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada.

The event brought together heads of state and government, leaders of international and regional organizations, religious figures, as well as representatives of the private sector, youth, arts, sports, academia and the media. Held under the theme "UN Alliance of Civilizations: 20 Years of Dialogue for Humanity – Toward a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World," the forum focused on defining future action plans for sustainable peace as the Alliance marks its 20th anniversary and enters its third decade.