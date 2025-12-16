Azerbaijan ranks 85th globally for broadband internet speed in November

Azerbaijan ranked 85th among 154 countries for average fixed broadband internet speed in November, slipping one position compared to October, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

The country's average fixed broadband speed reached 86.15 Mbps, marking a 37.4% increase compared with November last year, when the figure stood at 62.69 Mbps.

With this result, Azerbaijan outperformed several regional countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Singapore topped the global ranking with an average speed of 407.05 Mbps, while Syria ranked last at 3.63 Mbps.

In mobile internet speed, Azerbaijan improved its position by one place month-on-month, ranking 52nd among 103 countries with an average speed of 83.37 Mbps. The United Arab Emirates led this category with 672.68 Mbps, while Bolivia ranked last at 14.35 Mbps.

In November, Baku also improved its standing in fixed broadband internet, moving up one position to 115th among 200 cities with an average speed of 85.88 Mbps. Chile's Valparaiso ranked first, while Aleppo placed last.

However, Baku slipped one place in mobile internet rankings, standing 80th among 150 cities with an average speed of 104.70 Mbps. Abu Dhabi ranked first globally, while La Paz recorded the lowest speed.