    Azerbaijan parliament's plenary sitting of autumn session kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 11:31
    A plenary meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has begun, Report informs.

    The agenda of the session includes a total of 10 items, among them the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as an agreement between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.

    The plenary meeting is being chaired by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

