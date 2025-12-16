Forum related to Turkic world planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
Business
- 16 December, 2025
- 11:29
In 2026, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD Azerbaijan) plans to hold a forum in Karabakh related to the Turkic world, the association's board chairman, Rashad Jabirli, said, as quoted by Report.
"We have branches in all countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States. This is very important for the development of our economic, including trade, relations with these countries," he noted.
