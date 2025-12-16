Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Forum related to Turkic world planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 11:29
    Forum related to Turkic world planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    In 2026, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD Azerbaijan) plans to hold a forum in Karabakh related to the Turkic world, the association's board chairman, Rashad Jabirli, said, as quoted by Report.

    "We have branches in all countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States. This is very important for the development of our economic, including trade, relations with these countries," he noted.

