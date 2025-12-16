Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus down 2.5 times in 11 months
Business
- 16 December, 2025
- 11:34
From January to November of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $40.589 billion, a 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.
Exports accounted for $23.401 billion of foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $21.188 billion.
During the reporting period, exports decreased by 3.85%, while imports increased by 12.9%.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus for January to November 2025 amounted to $2.213 billion, a 2.5-fold decrease compared to the same period last year.
Latest News
11:59
President Ilham Aliyev: Dynamic socio-economic development places strategic tasks before trade unionsBusiness
11:54
ADB approves 2 TA projects for AzerbaijanFinance
11:53
Azerbaijan exports over 22.8 bcm of natural gas in January–NovemberEnergy
11:52
President: Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions' right to independent activity within legislative frameworkBusiness
11:42
Azerbaijan doubles wind power outputEnergy
11:34
Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus down 2.5 times in 11 monthsBusiness
11:31
Minister: Energy, mining remain key areas of Azerbaijani investment in Pakistan - INTERVIEWFinance
11:31
Azerbaijan parliament's plenary sitting of autumn session kicks offMilli Majlis
11:29