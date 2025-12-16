Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus down 2.5 times in 11 months

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    From January to November of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $40.589 billion, a 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

    Exports accounted for $23.401 billion of foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $21.188 billion.

    During the reporting period, exports decreased by 3.85%, while imports increased by 12.9%.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus for January to November 2025 amounted to $2.213 billion, a 2.5-fold decrease compared to the same period last year.

    Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsinin müsbət saldosu 3 dəfəyə yaxın azalıb
    Положительное сальдо внешнеторгового оборота Азербайджана за 11 месяцев снизилось в 2,5 раза

