    Region
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 10:52
    Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow ready to discuss TRIPP initiative with Yerevan

    Moscow is ready to consult with Yerevan regarding Russia's possible participation in the Trump Route Project (TRIPP, a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that is planned to pass through Armenia), Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

    Report quotes him as saying the details of this project remain to be studied.

    "We are ready to consult with our Armenian partners to discuss both the parameters of the initiative and possible Russian participation," Kalugin said.

    Russia Armenia Zangazur corridor
