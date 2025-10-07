Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:08
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's Gabala

    On October 6, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the successful and comprehensive development of allied relations based on Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood was noted with satisfaction.

    The parties discussed key issues on the partnership agenda in the political, trade, economic, energy, transport and communications sectors, as well as security.

    The importance of continuing joint activities and support within regional and international organizations, particularly the OTS, was noted.

    The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

