Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Jeyhun Bayramov holds 37 bilateral meetings, signs 17 documents in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 09:03
    Jeyhun Bayramov holds 37 bilateral meetings, signs 17 documents in New York

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held 37 bilateral meetings and signed 17 bilateral documents during the 81st UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    According to the ministry, cited by Report, Bayramov held meetings with foreign counterparts, heads of international organizations and other state officials as part of the intensive diplomatic agenda which provided an important opportunity to advance Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities and strengthen bilateral partnerships.

    The discussions also reaffirmed Azerbaijan's active contribution to the multilateral agenda, the ministry said.

    During his visit, Bayramov delivered speeches at 11 high-level events, including the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly, ministerial meetings of the Group of 77 and China, the Global Development Initiative, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

    He also addressed the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a session on the Trans-Caspian and TRIPP routes, a US Chamber of Commerce roundtable and the World Trade Organization World Economic Leaders Luncheon.

    "Azerbaijan will continue to actively engage with international partners in promoting peace, stability, connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation," the ministry said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan MFA UN General Assembly
    Ceyhun Bayramov Nyu-Yorkda 37 ikitərəfli görüş keçirib, 17 sənəd imzalanıb
    Джейхун Байрамов провел в Нью-Йорке 37 двусторонних встреч и подписал 17 документов
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