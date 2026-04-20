Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 12:36
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, during a working visit in Bangkok, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, highlighting strong potential to expand cooperation in political dialogue, economic and trade ties, as well as culture and tourism.

    The opening of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Thailand in December 2025 and the first round of political consultations between the two ministries were noted as important milestones strengthening the institutional framework of relations.

    The importance of enhanced cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), was emphasized.

    Minister Bayramov also briefed his colleague on Azerbaijan's post-conflict peace agenda, demining efforts, and large-scale reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    Ministers also discussed broader regional security affairs and the situation in the Middle East.

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional security with his Thai counterpart

    Jeyhun Bayramov Sihasak Phuangketkeow Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) UNESCAP Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Thailand
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov tailandlı həmkarı ilə regional təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Байрамов и Пхуангкеткеу обсудили Ближний Восток и вопросы региональной безопасности

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