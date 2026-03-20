Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses Middle East security with Uzbek counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 13:19
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses Middle East security with Uzbek counterpart

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security in the Middle East with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    The phone conversation focused on cooperation arising from the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    The ministers expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region, emphasizing that military escalation threatens not only regional security but also global stability, and highlighted the importance of increasing efforts to restore stability.

    They also exchanged congratulations on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Novruz, wishing for stronger unity and cooperation between their peoples and countries.

    Besides, the ministers discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Ceyhun Bayramov özbəkistanlı həmkarı ilə Yaxın Şərqdəki təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Байрамов и Саидов выступили за наращивание усилий по стабилизации на Ближнем Востоке

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