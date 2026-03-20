Jeyhun Bayramov discusses Middle East security with Uzbek counterpart

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security in the Middle East with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The phone conversation focused on cooperation arising from the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The ministers expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region, emphasizing that military escalation threatens not only regional security but also global stability, and highlighted the importance of increasing efforts to restore stability.

They also exchanged congratulations on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Novruz, wishing for stronger unity and cooperation between their peoples and countries.

Besides, the ministers discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.