    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses bilateral relations with Holy See secretary

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 16:16
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses bilateral relations with Holy See secretary

    In the framework of his official visit to the Vatican, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, Report informs, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The sides reviewed the developing Azerbaijan–Vatican relations, pleasingly noted the constructive dialogue, mutual respect and active cooperation in promoting interfaith understanding and global peace initiatives.

    The importance of continued high-level exchanges in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding cultural and humanitarian ties as well as advancing joint international projects was emphasized.

    The sides discussed the successful preservation and restoration projects carried out at the Vatican with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recognizing them as a significant contribution to safeguarding world religious and cultural heritage.

    Azerbaijan's longstanding commitment to protecting religious monuments and fostering multiculturalism, both domestically and globally, was also highlighted.

    Progress on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, implementation of the historic Washington Summit agreements and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were all in the spotlight as well.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Vatikanın arxiyepiskopu ilə ikitərəfli əlaqələri müzakirə edib
    Глава МИД Азербайджана обсудил с архиепископом Ватикана двусторонние отношения

