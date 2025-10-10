Jeyhun Bayramov attends meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended and delivered a speech at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In his speech, Bayramov provided information about Azerbaijan's perspective on cooperation within the CIS framework in the economy, trade, transport-communications, humanitarian affairs, youth, and other spheres.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Tajikistan side for the successful organization of the Council of Ministers, and extended best wishes to Turkmenistan, which will assume the presidency of the Commonwealth in the following year.

He noted that increasing mutual visits and contacts with CIS member states contributes to cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. Bayramov added that the format of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, in turn, is useful for discussing issues of mutual interest.

"Highlighting Azerbaijan"s commitment to cultural diplomacy, the minister has informed about the successful hosting of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan held from September 28 to October 8, and expressed gratitude for supporting Lachin"s candidacy as the CIS Cultural Capital 2025 - noting that numerous cultural events are already underway to showcase the city"s unique heritage.

Addressing security challenges, the minister underscored the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, and transnational organized crime, and welcomed the forthcoming adoption of joint documents in these fields.

Speaking about the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, he reminded of its lasting humanitarian and environmental consequences and paid a tribute to people who lost their lives and to the rescuers, including Azerbaijani citizens who took part in eliminating its consequences.

The minister highlighted Azerbaijan"s focus on expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation with CIS partners, noting the steady growth in trade as an indicator of positive dynamics.

Concluding his remarks, he reaffirmed Azerbaijan"s commitment to strengthening trust and fostering constructive dialogue within the CIS framework," the MFA wrote on X.